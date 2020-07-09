Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 10 Episode 10

Did the ladies cut Denise off?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 10, the drama picked up in the immediate aftermath of Denise and Aaron leaving Kyle's barbecue.

With tensions at an all-time high, the arrival of Brandi was sure to switch things up.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna had a stunning request of Sutton, putting the once-close women at odds.

Elsewhere, Teddi dropped a bomb on Kyle.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewive of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.