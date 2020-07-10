Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Not Feeling Jovani

Did Sonja get what she felt she was worth?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 13, she confronted Luann about paying her less for the cabaret show.

But who backed Sonja up in one of the biggest fights of the season?

Meanwhile, Leah continued to try to fit in to the group following Tinsley's exit.

What decision did she have to make about a new friendship?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.