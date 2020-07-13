Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 4

at .

Did Jimmy pull through?

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4 picked up in the immediate aftermath of his devastating accident. 

Awkward Moment of Great Discovery - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4

The family rallied to find out what actually happened. 

Meanwhile, John dealt with trespassers from out of state, but what did it mean for the ranch?

Elsewhere, Thomas Rainwater reached out to a powerful woman for help with the next big mission. 

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Jimmy: How am I, how am I gonna pay for all this?
John: Well, the hospital's pretty curious about that themselves. [pause] Look at me. Hospital bill's not a concern, but you gotta make me a promise. No more rodeo.
Jimmy: It's the only thing that I ever, that ever made me feel like I was worth something.
John: Well, I figured as much. [digs into his bag and tosses a rope onto Jimmy] Learn to rope. All you're riskin' is a thumb, and you got two of those.
Jimmy: Mr. Dutton? Uh, thank you.
John: Yeah. Well, learn to rope, Jimmy. [laughs] I'm not payin' for this shit twice.

You have a grade three concussion. We're supposed to bring you back to the hospital if you experience nausea or confusion. I asked if there's other symptoms since nauseous and confused is your natural state of being. They said your eyes might dilate, so we'll be on the lookout for that.

John

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4

