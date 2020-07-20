Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Was it tru;ly the end for Beth and Jamie?

On Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 5, the pair continued to try to make things work, but realized they needed to get to the root of the problem.

Father John Dutton - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, John's life was on the line when two faces from his past returned, intent on causing mass panic. 

What did the two of them want with John and his ranch?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

Beth: I made two decisions in my life based on fear, and they cost me everything.
Rip: [kisses her forehead] Hey, not everything.

Listen, you don't want to do this here. A requirement of patients receiving an abortion at this clinic is sterilization.

Ellen

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 5

