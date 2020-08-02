90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Hell Hath No Fury

Bad decisions, scheming, and lying will not get any relationship to where they need to be.

Every relationship continued to be at stake on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 8, and the producers must be loving every single minute of it.

Tension plays well on reality TV, and that's likely why this franchise is one of the best out there.

Where to begin?

Andrei, the Voice of Reason?

Say what you will about Andre, but he's fielded a lot of questions about his past ever since Elizabeth's father and brother touched down in Moldova.

If they're not asking ludicrous questions about life in Moldova, they're asking questions about Andrei's past. I can sympathize with them wanting answers, but there's a time and a place.

Andrei wants to have happy moments leading up to the wedding, but instead, he feels like he's being interrogated by them at every turn.

The straw that broke the camel's back in this instance was when Elizabeth's family implied that Ireland was just a stepping stone to America for Andrei.

While Elizabeth has struggled with which side to pick in this epic feud, at least she made it clear that Andrei did not use her for a green card.

What was the most problematic about this whole scenario, however, was the way Elizabeth's father and brother got some sense of gratification for ridiculing Andrei in front of his family and friends.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know it's rare to side with Andrei, but there are much nicer ways to go about finding out information.

It's such a shame the episode was cut short just as the fight was breaking out because it's been teased relentlessly since the trailer was released.

Elizabeth and Andrei would be wise to air everything out before they go through with this second wedding because it feels like they're hurting each other by not saying how they feel.

Communication is key to a healthy relationship, you guys.

Give me ALL of Our Money for My Family.

Asuelu and Kalani's relationship has been on the brink of destruction for a while now, but his mother's demands for $1000 is going to make matters worse.

Asuelu may use his culture as a weapon her when Kalani says $1000 is out of the question for them, but the kid needs to understand that money doesn't grow on trees.

The way his mother and sister reacted on the conference call was absurd. I can't get the image of his sister, making the hand gesture out of my head.

Asuelu seems more scared than embarrassed about the situation, and the trip to the Samoan gift store did not help quell matters.

They spent almost $200 on gifts, and it seemed like Asuelu was just picking things up for the sake of it. They were visiting two people, but he was throwing things into the basket as if it was his entire family.

Even more concerning was the blowout fight between the supposed happy couple when they arrived in Washington in the dead of night.

Asuelu loves to shout expletives, and that was on full display when his children were crabby and ready for bed. There's a line, and I think it's fair to say he crossed it on this installment.

The only glimmer of hope is that Kalani's sister will be at the meeting with Asuelu's family. There will be fireworks.

Angela Gets Good and Bad News

Angela was harboring a secret since she touched down in Nigeria, and it gave Michael a lot of food for thought when he learned the truth.

It's no wonder Angela has struggled to connect with her husband-to-be this time. Telling Michael about the cancer scare and her cancer-free diagnosis helped clear her chest.

Unfortunately, this relationship is not built to last. Michael is worried about leaving his life in Nigeria behind, as well as giving up his chances of having a child.

Angela has tried to be as open as she can, but there is no guarantee she will be able to have children. Her doctor's reservations, because of her age, were right on the money.

But Michael does not seem like he wants to press on with the marriage, and that will likely be the basis of drama for the rest of the season for them.

Angela would be wise to pack up and return home. Her mother is sick, she misses her grandchildren, and she's wasting her time on a man who has to think about marrying her.

Um, no.

Jess Flips Out, But Is She Right?

Ever since Debbie lied that Jess put her hand in her face, Jess has tried to make things right.

Unfortunately, Debbie Downer is not going to stop until she's stirred the pot so much that Colt dumps her. It's horrifying that a parent is going to these extreme measures, but here we are.

Everything seemed to be going well until Debbie brought up Vanessa, but this also highlighted the fact that Colt was lying about not talking to her.

The snickering from Debbie when she knew she caused an argument between them was enough to make me want to gag.

How does Colt think this relationship is going to have a strong foundation if he's going to let his mother meddle at every turn?

Jess will not want to give up on Colt because it would mean letting Debbie win, but Colt is going to need to make a decision about Vanessa before Jess decides about the future that does not include him.

Did Eric-ee Call the Cops on Larissa?

Ever since Larissa learned about Eric's loose lips, she's been trying to wrap her head around all of the bombshells.

Calling him out face-to-face may have been the best course of action in her mind, but she should have taken a step back, moved out, and spoke to him in a controlled setting.

Larissa can be deported at any moment, and if the cops are involved, it makes it considerably more likely.

Eric tried to use reverse psychology on Larissa by saying about them forgetting about the past, but when you learn someone has been talking about you in such a manner, you're going to want to call them out.

What Larissa did wrong was taking the phone she bought for him. If that's deemed a gift and the cops get involved, she really could find herself in trouble.

What did you think of the latest bombshells?

Hit the comments below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Continues Sundays on TLC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.