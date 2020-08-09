90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Burnt Bridges and Bitter Truths

Secrets will tear everyone apart.

That sentiment echoed on through 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 9 as the relationships continued to implode due to the tremendous amount of secrets.

Let's get down to it because that was A LOT.

Are Jess and Colt Over?

We finally caught up the moment teased in the trailers for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, and it did not disappoint.

Jess has been open about wanting Colt to be honest with her, but it looks like the secret that he was still in communication with Vanessa is too much for their relationship to survive.

Should Jess have hurled her shoes at Colt? No, but it was satisfying to see the effect her outburst had on him. He treats women terribly and holds them up to some weird standard that shouldn't exist.

Jess knows how to stick the knife in, and that's largely why she said she was going to have sex with her ex-boyfriend.

Was it cruel and uncalled for? Yes, but Jess has put up with a lot of crap from both Debbie and Colt. We should probably expect Debbie rubbing her son's head as he tears up, all while telling him mother knows best.

Where's the Money?

Asuelu has been frustrating throughout his latest stint on the franchise, but just when I thought meeting his family would help him to feel better, we actually meet the family.

We knew there was going to be a lot of drama over the money, but it was the most awkward scene on TV in quite some time.

Asuelu and Kalani met the family and bought gifts and lots of food for them, but still, they wanted more.

Kalani was right to have reservations about them. All Asuelu wanted was for his family to take an interest in his life, but all they wanted was money.

The reaction from his sister came out of the left field. Of course, if Asuelu chooses to share money with his mother, it's Kalani's business.

When those teasers were playing out over the last few weeks, I figured there was a language barrier to blame. But nope, the family understood every single word.

There's going to be fireworks when the second meeting takes place, but Kalani asking her sister to accompany them was for the best.

Kalani didn't get good vibes from them when they were speaking on Skype, but I'm glad Asuelu did not throw Kalani to the wolves about the money.

He has a habit of implying that Kalani is not a nice person, when in reality, all of the issues on the show between have stemmed from Asuelu lashing out at the way she acts.

Asuelu always chants that American women have it easy because he thinks Samoan women are so great, but he also forgot to mention that his family only seems to care about money.

Syngin and Tania are Headed for Disaster

Syngin and Tania are going in two very different directions in life. That much has been obvious since we first met them on 90 Day Fiance.

Syngin returning to South Africa is only going to make him realize how much he's missed by being away from his family.

He and Tania are constantly fighting over ludicrous things, but it seems like Tania wants to pick and choose what Syngin does.

To an extent, Syngin makes dumb decisions, so Tania gives him a reality check every so often.

Unfortunately for her, Syngin's family is not going to stand for her acting in that manner. They were already starting to pick up on things when the duo touched down in South Africa.

A likely scenario is that they will split up and that Syngin will opt to stay behind in South Africa. It seems like the only way out of this mess.

Elizabeth's Family is the WORST

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know Andrei can be mean.

He says what's on his mind without thinking about how it can hurt the people he loves. It's rare for me to agree with him, but Elizabeth's family ambushing him was not nice.

Charlie digging into Andrei's past at a dinner table, especially when he has a past of his own, is disgusting.

Libby's father should have told him there was a time and a place for the drama, but instead, he wanted to cause some of his own.

Libby was torn between the two parties, and that's not healthy. She chose to marry Andre and should have been more vocal about her family causing problems.

That's why it's easy to understand why Andrei got so mad. He felt slighted by his wife, and his friends even started to look at him differently.

There's been mystery surrounding Andrei's past since he first arrived, and Libby deserves to know the truth, but her family should only be told if the couple feels happy to disclose what went down.

"Burnt Bridges and Bitter Truths" did not advance any of the season's big plots in a major way. These people are still destined to fail.

Will Jess give Colt another chance? What did you think of Asuelu's parents?

Hit the comments below.

Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.

