90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins Reveals She Fled Home, Filed Restraining Order Against Paul Staehle

Karine Martins is safe and well, according to the reality star's Instagram page.

The 90 Day Fiance star reactivated her account to tell fans that she is not missing and is safe just days after her husband Paul Staehle said she and their one-year-old son Pierre had gone missing.

"I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now," the Before the 90 Days star shared on Instagram Sunday.

"All this past days I had a lot going on," she continued.

"I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

Martins said she was "getting the best help [she] could ever get and [was] really thankful for all the people" who tried to help her, as it has been a "big part" of her "recovery."

Staehle took to social media this weekend to claim that he had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, and that he was "really upset" to learn that Karine had taken their son and left the house in a man's vehicle.

He also shared a restraining order which prohibited him from making contact with his wife.

Paul also took to social media last Thursday in a bunch of Instagram Lives which showed police at his home after a fight between the couple.

Per US Weekly, Karine said that Paul sexually assaulted her in court documents, and that he prevented her from obtaining birth control.

She also alleged that Staehle was "armed and dangerous" and told her that he would take Pierre should she ever want to leave the marriage.

Martins said via social media that her marriage is probably over.

"Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and half."

"I also would like to state that I'm not missing. The police knows where to find me if they need me."

Karine and Paul first appeared on TLC screens on Before the 90 Days Season 1, before going on to appear on The Other Way Season 1.

They are currently appearing on Happily Ever After? Season 5, which was filmed late last year.

