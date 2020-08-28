90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Midseason Teaser: Breakups, Danger, Tears, and Coronavirus!

If you thought the first half of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 was off the charts, then you'll be blown away by the second-half.

The midseason finale of the series airs Sunday. Brittany will head back to America to resolve her divorce issues, Kenny and Armando are going to pick up Hannah from Armando's parents' home, and Ari, Summit, Tim, and Deavan's relationships are tested.

But things will heat up and get more intense when the hit series returns October 11.

We have our first look at the second half of the season, and the super teaser is already a nail-biter.

By now, rumors have circulated about Deavan and Jihoon's relationship. We've heard that the two have split, and Deavan is dating someone new.

But when and why did it happen?

As with most things, COVID-19 is going to hit South Korea, and it's a perfect storm, ruining what little stability there was between Deavan and Jihoon.

Deavan was barely hanging on to their relationship throughout most of the season, and she was on the verge of returning home. She gave Jihoon one last chance to show that he could step up and be the husband and father that she needed him to be.

However, this season also had many fans seeing that Jihoon wasn't the only problem one in their relationship. Deavan's behavior has been called into question as well, and Elicia, Deavan's mom, was offputting to most.

In the clip, Deavan's latest gripe is that she suspects Jihoon cheated on her. She questions him point-blank, and he appears tongue-tied. Do you think he cheated?

We also see the entire family donning masks and face-coverings as they're tossed deep in the throes of a pandemic, and a tearful Deavan breaks down to a handheld camera and states that she doesn't want to be there anymore.

Fans have fallen absolutely head over heels in love with the series' first gay couple, Kenny and Armando.

The two are the most stable and happiest couple of them all, but life's obstacles keep throwing their plans off-kilter.

It seems the pair go to visit Armando's parents, but Armando's father is still having a difficult time with his son being openly gay and in a relationship with someone.

From the looks of things, his father refuses to come to the door when they visit, and it's upsetting for both men. Meanwhile, they can't catch a break when they attempt to register for a marriage license.

From the looks and sounds of things, their meeting doesn't go well, and they're denied. Kenny has been the most optimistic, and he has severely underestimated the degree of homophobia in Mexico.

It caused some friction between the two often, particularly when it came to PDA. But now, the reality of the new country he's living in and the restrictions he has as a gay man are sinking in for Kenny.

Things will get harder for this pair before they get better.

But when it comes to Tim and Melyza, things may never get better. They only seem to get worse.

Tim has relocated to Colombia to salvage his failing relationship with Melyza as a result of his infidelity, but it hasn't been a piece of cake for him.

As the first half of the season went on, Tim grew to resent making big changes and upending his life to be with Melyza when she still hasn't forgiven him.

Now, in the clip, he's asking her if she had an affair with someone. Tim sounds hurt and jealous, and Melyza is purposefully vague and refuses to answer his question.

She's probably trying to get back at him, but it's childish, petty, and a waste of time. Isn't it much easier to end things then keep hurting each other or retaliate?

Sumit and Jenny have never had anything go easily in their relationship, and from the looks of the clip, the forces working against them are finally starting to tear them apart.

Sumit is faced with a choice of picking his family or Jenny, and in a shocking moment, Sumit is putting his foot down, that he's not cutting ties with his family.

What does that mean for him and Jenny?

Biniyam and Ari have done nothing but clash all season, and the worst part about it is Bini is none the wiser of it.

An eight-month pregnant Ari moved to Ethiopia to be with Bini, but she regretted her decision by the time she stepped foot off of the plane.

Their housing situation is dicey, and time is running out for them as the baby is well on its way.

Ari was breaking down crying and missing her mother during 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12, and she told Bini that she wasn't looking forward to being alone with him.

But lucky for her, she won't be alone with him for long. In the teaser, Bini and Ari meet with a doctor, and they find out that Ari has to have an immediate C-Section.

It's a scary ordeal, and Ari is in a fit of tears from the snippets we see of her on the table. Fortunately, it appears as though their child is in good health.

But unfortunately, everything else settles in as Ari's mother and father visit Ethiopia to see their grandchild, and Ari finds herself at odds with Bini's sisters, who feel like Ari is no different than Bini's ex-wife.

It's another culture clash as Ari's sisters argue why the baby must be baptized, and a Jewish Ari vehemently fights them tooth and nail on that.

The teaser has Ari crying a lot and super overwhelmed, and she even has an emotional outburst where she could be seen telling Ari that their baby is hers.

Things are about to get explosive.

However, nothing compares to the insanity that is Brittany and Yazan. Brittany returns home for business, but she and Yazan continue to argue via video chat, and it's enough to make Brittany hop back on a plane to Jordan.

Except, whatever is happening, it's serious.

Yazan is shown telling Brittany about how dangerous something is, Yazan's father is shown saying something in regards to murdering Yazan, and others relay some news to Brittany that has her breaking down crying.

It's an implication that someone is after Yazan, and they may hate him for the relationship he's in with her, and that his life is in jeopardy.

The preview is jam-packed and dramatic as ever!

Dare we say the second half of the season may be juicier than the first!

The midseason finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Monday, July 31 at 9/8c on TLC.

The series returns October. 11.

Check out the teaser below, and hit the comments with your reactions!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.