America's Got Talent 15th Anniversary Special Sneak Peek: Most Successful Acts

Many TV shows do not stand the test of time when they hit the air.

They lose viewers leading to them being cut short, but America's Got Talent has proven to be the most resilient show around.

It's been on the air for 15 seasons, spawned spinoffs, and continues to make stars out of the people who show off their talent on TV screens.

As the series celebrates 15 years, NBC is airing a retrospective special tonight.

The special episode will feature some of the most viral acts over the years, including winners Kodi Lee, Shin Lim, and Grace Vanderwaal, as well as “AGT: The Champions” winners V. Unbeatable, and Season 13 performance troupe Zurcaroh.

Terry Crews hosts the celebratory episode along with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and the show’s newest judge, Sofia Vergara.

The series has been a summer staple for NBC since its launch, and while the judging line-up has changed throughout the years, each season has successfully brought new talent to the masses.

We have an exclusive look at the episode.

It shows off some of the most successful acts, and how they continue to show their talent today, with some of them going on to movies.

It really does solidify how crucial the platform of AGT was in propelling some of these famous faces to stardom.

Have a look below.

America's Got Talent is currently airing its 15th season on NBC.

The series has had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought TV production to a halt.

Because of the nature of AGT, there have been a string of changes to produce the series safely.

The Judges Cuts episode aired last week, and the live shows are set to debut Monday, August 11.

