Artem Chigvintsev Returns to Dancing With the Stars for Season 29

Another beloved pro dancer is returning for Dancing With the Stars Season 29.

Artem Chigvintsev confirmed his return after being let go last year.

In a video posted to his social media account, the Russian-American choreographer said he was happy to finally be able to reveal his comeback.

Artem said a return to Dancing with the Stars as a surprise 15th professional dancer is the “cherry on the cake.”

As expected, fans were excited by the announcement and lit up the comments of the post.

“WE’VE MISSED YOU KING,” one fan wrote.

“They realized what they were missing,” another added.

“YESSSSSSSSS! I knew they couldn’t keep you off for too long!” another fan shared.

“Last season watching from the sidelines really makes me realize how much I really miss the show, miss performing live,” Artem said on GMA, confirming his return via ET Online.

“I just can’t wait to get back. I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

Artem was cut from Season 28 alongside Sharna Burgess, who is also staging a return for the new season.

“Obviously, it was a massive shock,” the dancer said of his firing on Nikki and Brie Bella‘s “The Bellas Podcast” last August.

“It’s not even a job; it’s a lifestyle if you’ve been doing it for a very long time," he continued.

"There was never a thought in my mind that I’m not going to be doing it. There’s always a chance, as a pro, you might be doing some performances on the show, and there’s still an involvement in some sort."

"But getting this call, [hearing] ‘There’s gonna be no involvement in the show from now on,’ it’s like going through a breakup after 10 years.”

Artem first arrived on Dancing With the Stars in 2014 as part of the dance troupe, and later going on to star as a pro.

His return comes amid a shakeup at the ABC reality series.

Longtime host Tom Bergeron, who had been with the series since its debut, was fired alongside co-host Erin Andrews.

Tyra Banks was later named as the sole host of the series.

Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, and Britt Stewart are also part of the pro lineup.

The series returns Monday, September 14 at 8/7c.

