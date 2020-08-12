Big Brother Alum Frankie Grande Says He Would Have ‘Dominated’ All-Stars Season: ‘I Would’ve Won’

Big Brother: All-Stars premiered a week ago, and a former contestant on the CBS reality series seems to think he would be running the game if he was a part of the cast.

Frankie Grande, the brother of Ariana Grande, previously competed on Big Brother 16, and is now opening up about how he would have performed in the game.

“Honestly, I think the reason why I’m not on Big Brother is because someone wanted somebody else to win,” Frankie explained to TooFab.

“Because if I was in that house. I would’ve won. No question. I would’ve dominated this entire season. I’m watching and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I would’ve won.'”

He went on to note that when CBS started picking the cast for the current season, the world was in a state of unrest, with protests against police brutality and systemic racism, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a really scary time to commit to leaving your family,” he explained.

Grande stated that despite not being a part of this iteration of the series, he believes he will return when the timing is right.

“When I do get back into the Big Brother house, I will be an even better, stronger, fiercer person than what I would [have] been this year.”

Frankie was a solid player during Big Brother 16, and ultimately finished in fifth place. When his back was against the wall and players were turning on him, he managed to dominate a competition that was supposed to be won by two players.

Two of his fellow cast mates are on the cast for All-Stars. They are Nicole Franzel and Cody Calafiore.

Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, David Alexander, Daniele Donato, Keesha Smith, Enzo Palumbo, Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Christmas Abbott, Bayleigh Dayton, Tyler Crispen, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Anthony, and Memphis Garrett are also part of the cast.

It is thought that other Big Brother greats were asked back, but couldn't for various reasons.

CBS could run with another All-Stars down the line that could bring back Rachel Reilly, Vanessa Rouso, and even Grande.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.