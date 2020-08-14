Big Brother: Keesha Smith Slams Male Houseguests After Eviction

Big Brother: All-Stars said goodbye to its first houseguest Thursday night.

Keesha Smith was evicted by a 13-0 vote against Kevin Campbell.

Upon exiting the house for a socially distanced interview with host Julie Chen, Smith said that several houseguests said they would let her know if she was getting the boot before the vote.

She said that Cody Calafiore -- the person who put her on the block -- and Enzo Palumbo promised to let her know how it was going to shake out.

Instead, they avoided her throughout her final day in the house and would walk out of rooms if she walked into them.

While many wondered whether the first houseguests evicted would be able to return in a later competition, it seems like that is not the case.

Smith had access to her phone Thursday night and took aim at Enzo, Cody, and her former ally, Memphis.

"No matter what, I know that I will always have three votes for me…thank you all for your support, I am truly humbled by the amount of it…a big shout out to [Janelle Pierzina] and [Da’Vonne Rogers] for the heads up…I am rooting for you to the end," she wrote on Instagram.

She then took the men in the house who wronged her to task.

"Also, a big [middle finger] to the “men” of the house, Enzo & Memphis, who give a bad name to “sheep” and Cody who could never tell me the truth to my face," she said.

"I came in the game thinking that I was playing against men, but none of your balls have even dropped yet!…Your partners deserve better!”

It's a shady final message, for sure, but this is Big Brother, and scheming is all part of the game.

Smith previously played the game with Memphis on Big Brother 10, but he said earlier this week that he had no loyalty to her.

Memphis won the Head of Household competition during Thursday's live episode, so there should be a shakeup in the house in the coming days.

What do you think of Keesha's exit?

Hit the comments.

