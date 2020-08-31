Big Brother Live Feeds Locked Down as Yeller Exposes Cody & Nicole's Game

Big Brother All-Stars is severely lacking in blindsides, so one fan opted to raise the stakes by getting a megaphone and yelling towards the house on Sunday.

Through four weeks of the game, Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel have been working together and have been part of the majority alliance in the house.

Cody is actually part of multiple alliances, meaning that he is in a sweet spot should anyone win Head of Household.

In recent days, Enzo won, and nominated Kaysar and Kevin for eviction, but fans have been vocal about wanting the power to shift.

Kevin went on to win the POV this weekend, meaning that a replacement nominee will have to be picked Monday.

Initially, Christmas agreed to go on the block to make sure that Kaysar went home ... one week after his ride-or-die Janelle.

With everything going to plan for the dominant force in the house, insanity ensued when a wall yeller sent a loud and clear message to the people inside the house.

"Nicole and Cody are playing everyone," was heard loud and clear from the backyard, while Memphis and Christmas were sitting outside.

Ian and Cody were also in the backyard at the time, meaning that a considerable amount of houseguests heard it all as it played out.

Producers opted to cut the live feeds, only for them to return a little whole later with everyone inside the house, presumably after being ordered to get inside.

The feeds then went down for several hours, but we didn't find out what Big Brother producers said to the houseguests.

It's easy to assume they were told to disregard the intel, but there's no telling if people would disregard it.

Big Brother is all about scheming, and if seeds of doubt are being planted for the other houseguests, they can use it as their ammunition to make big moves.

As a previous winner, Nicole is the most at risk, but it's doubtful Enzo would put her on the block this week.

The problem that could arise for Nicole is that Christmas may no longer trust her, and given that Christmas can actually compete well in the competitions, it might not bode well for Nicole.

Cody, on the other hand, is in much better standing with everyone in the house. He should be able to pivot, but it will all come down to whether he can distance himself from Nicole.

What do you think of this happening again? Do you think producers should play white noise or something outside to prevent the integrity of the game being messed with?

Hit the comments below.

Big Brother continues Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

I very clearly heard the shouts started with the word Nicole. Those were much easier to hear than the last shouter#bb22 pic.twitter.com/lYrhSLomCO — 🦈 DumpTrump 🦈 (@squalo) August 31, 2020

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.