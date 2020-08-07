Big Brother Round Table: Who Should Cody Target First?

Big Brother is back!

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 1 was a wild premiere that featured a live move-in and a shoddy competition, but it set the stage for a thrilling season of drama.

Below, TV Fanatics Sarah Little, Justin Carreiro, Jasmine Blu, and Berea Orange break down the biggest moments, and what they want to happen.

Big Brother went live for its premiere. What worked? What didn't work?

Sarah: Well, making the women do the harder rooms in the puzzle definitely didn't work since only two women advanced instead of four.

And then Cody went on to win, so I think they could have come up with a better competition for the first HOH of an All-Star season.

What did work for me was having the houseguests meet each other live and seeing all of their reactions. Even though Julie hilariously could not get them to sit down, it kind of came together for me in that moment that this was All-Stars.

Justin: It's so strange having a live premiere and move-in for Big Brother. A lot of the uncertainty made the night much more exciting and stressful.

By now, we'd have dissected the cast, done our fantasy drafts, and made out predictions (which we most likely did; the rumors didn't stop us). What worked was the anticipation of finding out who *officially* was on the show. The other houseguests got excited after each person was revealed and so was I.

What didn't work, however, was the unfair challenges and the tech issues.

I feel bad for whomever forgot to unlock the Have-Not room; they most likely got in trouble. And, the stars kept spinning during the HOH competition. That made it easy for some players to move the competition with hardly any issues.

Jasmine: You noticed that too, Sarah? I was definitely annoyed with the women having the harder puzzles, so that goes down as something that didn't work for me. The technical issues made things inconvenient and unfair at times because the wiggly stars also were an issue.

That said, pretty much everything else worked for me. I loved seeing everyone's reactions to each other in real time.

It was like a bunch of kids reuniting at camp, and you felt the magnitude of it more knowing that most people have been stuck in quarantine and deprived of social interaction beyond their families for months.

Every hug and all that excitement was genuine. It made all of it so much more exciting. I was grinning the entire time.

Berea: I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed how the first challenge was for the women! It seemed the first puzzle was rigged for the guys to do better.

Janelle and Bayleigh’s group had a really hard one. That and the Have-Not room were the only things that didn’t work to me. Everything else was good. The live move-in was pretty exciting.

I’ve been wanting another All-Stars for years so seeing all of these old faces was so much fun. Like Jasmine said, it was fun seeing everyone’s genuine reactions at seeing each other.

Also, I LOVED hearing the women rooting each other in their first competition.

Paul: For the most part, the episode was good. A live move-in was uncharted territory for the show.

However, the competition being slanted towards the men was horrible. To make it fair, they should have went with a totally different challenge.

Out of all the returning houseguests, who is your pick to win the season, and why?

Sarah: There are so many good people on this season that it's hard to choose, but I have to go with Dani.

She's always been a dark horse, even though she's a competition beast and has exhibited a great social game. Most people underestimate her, so she has a really good chance of taking it all the way.

Justin: This is tough because there are a few players who have the skills and potential to take it all the way. Including the connections and legacy that will bring them all the way.

Right now, I'm stuck between Daniele and Da'Vonne. Both are competitors, they've learned from their past mistakes, and their heads are in it to win it this summer.

Jasmine: I want my boy Kaysar to pull some magic off this season, but I am rooting for a woman, and I'm also intrigued by Da'Vonne and Dani. Dani will probably fly under the radar more and still sneak up on folks.

Berea: My season favorites are Janelle, Dani, Da’Vonne, and Bayleigh. The women are tough competition this year and those four are the ones I REALLY want to see make it to the end.

Janelle will have a much harder time, though, because her reputation proceeds her. She’s going to have a hard time proving the target on her back should be smaller than others.

Paul: This is so tough, but I'm going to have to go with David. He didn't get any time to prove himself last season, so I reckon the other houseguests will let him fly under the radar.

It will all come down to his social game, and I believe he can pull it off.

There are so many people to choose from, but I would also like Janelle, Kaysar, or Danielle to win.

Cody crushed the first HOH competition. From a strategic standpoint, who should he target first?

Sarah: I don't think Cody would ever target him, but I'd love to see him nominate Tyler. He's a huge threat physically, and even more so socially, that it would be a good idea to take him out right away.

Cody needs to learn from his mistakes and take out the "Derrick's" of the game before they get too far. This is his second chance, there's no need for him to be valuing friendships over winning the 500K.

Justin: Cody should target a winner first. Specifically, it should be Ian.

This season is all about redemption and proving something; both Nicole F and Ian won their respective seasons. He will have an easier time this summer if he targets a winner than going after a legend or weaker player in his first week.

Jasmine: I agree with Justin. Cody should target a previous winner. Why wouldn't you? My sights would be on previous winners and runner-ups, maybe some competition beasts too.

I would want Tyler out, but knowing Cody he'll try working with him instead. He should target Ian and Nicole, but why do I feel like he's going after Kaysar after his diary room moment with Julie?

Berea: Strategically and to not ruffle any feathers, Cody absolutely needs to nominate the two winners, Ian and Nicole. That just makes the most sense without upsetting too many houseguests in the process.

Ian should be the primary target. Even though he threw the HOH, he won the first competition in almost record time. If one of them come off the block, he should nominate one of the other contestants from the HOH competition.

Memphis is the only one of the HOH contestants who was a runner-up so he’s next up. The first HOH nominations should always be about getting as little blood on your hands as possible, so this should be a rational decision.

Like Jasmine said, I definitely see Cody working together with Tyler this season, despite how much I would like him out as soon as possible.

Paul: A former winner or someone who made it to the final three. It's tough being HOH when there are so many big names in the house.

Julie pointed out that there will be secret rooms throughout the game. What are your thoughts on this?

Sarah: I rolled my eyes a bit at the mention of it, just because I'm a bit sick of all the twists Big Brother has had on recent seasons.

I miss classic Big Brother where everyone was given a fair chance and were not sent home because of a twist. But the secret rooms reminded me a bit of Pandora's Box, which is something that many BB fans miss.

So, if these mysterious rooms are anything like that, I'd be willing to give them a chance. I would especially be extremely happy if the first one, the Safety Suite, protected a couple of my favorites from the eviction block because I'm only human.

Justin: This is very Big Brother Season 6 vibes ... and I'm intrigued by it. I can't wait to see what powers and punishments start popping up throughout the house. And what these rooms look like.

This could very well be like the Doctor's TARDIS, wherein the house layout is bigger than it appears.

Jasmine: I thought the same about the house expanding! It wouldn't be Big Brother without some bs twists, so I'm going to reserve judgment until I see how it plays out. Or, you know, helps out contestants I like. They're great when they're helping out my faves and trash when they aren't.

Berea: Glad to know I’m not the only one biased about this! For me if it’s a twist that blatantly favors a specific houseguest, I won’t like it. I just want a fair game. I thought BB learned their lesson about that, though, considering they brought back David who was taken out on an unfair twist before he could even play. I’m keeping an open mind so far.

Paul: If it benefits any of my favorite players, then I'm all for it, haha.

What are your hopes for Big Brother: All-Stars?

Sarah: I really hope that there are many alliances this season and that there is not a huge group of people who basically run the house. It's no fun to watch the same people win over and over again, especially if they exclude others as a result.

It's All-Stars for crying out loud, there should be excitement and moments that go down in Big Brother history like Dan's funeral or Janelle evicting Dr. Will.

Give me epic alliances like the Renegades or Danielle Reyes and Jason Guy. I want this season to be one of the most memorable ones Big Brother has had in awhile, and it definitely has the potential for just that.

Justin: What I'm hoping for is that these houseguests don't retread and repeat their strategies from past seasons.

We don't need another Brigade 2.0. or Hitmen/Renegades 2.0. This is Big Brother: All-Stars! Let's learn from the past and not let certain players/alliances steamroll the game.

Jasmine: Hear, hear! I want this season to be EPIC. There's no excuse for it not to be with these all-stars.

I want a bunch of alliances. I'm going to scream if it's just two big alliances duking it out and a bunch of alliance jumpers/floaters. That formula is so tired. I want some team-ups for the ages.

I also don't want the same type of people steamrolling through the game or people playing the exact same game they played before. Excite me, dammit!

Berea: I am so excited for this season. A girls alliance of Nicole, Dani, Da’Vonne, Christmas, Janelle, and Bayleigh could be epic.

Dani, Day, Bay, and Janelle are my favorites so I want to see them go all the way and I’m going to be heartbroken if they end up on opposite sides. I want to see a secret two-person alliance that no one figures out until the end.

I want fights. I want drama. I want those memorable moments that we wait to watch every summer.

It will be interesting to see people like Nicole and Bayleigh play without a showmance. David and Christmas are also contestants we didn’t really get a chance to see play before, so seeing them go up against actual legends will be interesting.

I really just pray we don’t see any more racist, misogynistic, homophobic, or other bad behavior on feeds which will ultimately end up on TMZ.

The houseguests should all know better by now, but I think we got mostly a good batch of historically non-problematic players. Let’s have an epic season. The only drama I want to see is game-related!

Paul: I want less controversy and more gameplay. My favorite part of this cast is that the ages of the contestants are so varied, in comparison to previous years.

I don't want all of the big names to fizzle out ahead of jury, because there's no fun in that.

Big Brother continues Sunday on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.