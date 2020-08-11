Big Brother Spoilers: Did the Veto Ruin Cody's Plans?

Cody Calafiore wanted to take a big target out of the Big Brother house in its first week.

His aim was to gun for Janelle and Kaysar, but, unfortunately, he was forced to go a different route when they won safety.

Putting Kevin and Keesha up may seem like a terrible move, but it proves that Cody is worried the contestants from the earlier season of the game.

Some of them remain great players, and there's no stopping them from joining forces to take him out of the house.

When it came to the Veto, which played out on Saturday, Kevin chose Enzo to play.

Even though Enzo secured the win, he later told Kevin he would not be changing the nominees this week.

Enzo has been closely working with Cody since the jump, so there was no way these noms were going to change unless Kevin or Keesha won.

Also, people don't typically want to rock the boat this early into the game.

Even so, Enzo stuck to his word and kept the nominations the same, meaning that our final noms this week are Kevin and Keesha.

Of the two, Kevin has support to stay because he is having conversations with the other houseguests, while Keesha seems to be ready to leave.

It's been 12 years since she played the game, and it has changed a lot over the years. She isn't doing much in the way of campaigning, and that's something that will come back to haunt her come eviction night.

As far as game talk, there isn't much going on. Everyone seems to be making deals with each other, to the point that it seems like nobody truly knows what is going on in the house.

Memphis seems like he wants to get a strong six-person alliance off the ground so that they can report back to each other.

Nicole Anthony, unfortunately, is struggling. She's spent the last few days on slop with barely any sleep and is starting to have the wrong read of what's going on in the house.

The house is leaning towards evicting Keesha, but that could change come Thursday.

