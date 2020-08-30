Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Air Sunday After Black Panther on ABC

The Walt Disney Co. and Marvel Studios will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight with a commercial-free airing of Black Panther on ABC, which will be followed by an ABC News special.

The special is called Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King, and will air at 10:20 pm out of Black Panther, which begins at 8/7c.

ABC's special will celebrate the actor's life, legacy, and career.

It will also feature tributes from celebrities and fans, including some of his co-stars.

Boseman died on Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer, his family shared on Twitter.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement reads.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement continues.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement reads.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Black Panther stars Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett.

It follows T’Challa (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to take his rightful place as king.

The movie was a hit upon its debut, and went on to garner seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards.

The movie is the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination and the first film in the MCU to win an Academy Award.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.