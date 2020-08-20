Chi Chi DeVayne Dead: RuPaul's Drag Race Star Was 34

Zavion Davenport, a performer who rose to fame by appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race under the stage name Chi Chi DeVayne, has died at 34.

EW revealed the news.

Chi Chi opened up to fans in July about being hospitalized via an Instagram Live.

“They think that I’m going through kidney failure.”

She was also suffering from high blood pressure and explained to fans that she had catheters to her heart and kidneys surgically installed to allow her to have dialysis treatment.

DeVayne left the hospital that month.

DeVayne's fellow queens rallied to raise money to cover the star's medical expenses.

She remained in contact with fans through social media, and revealed on August 15 that she was back in the hospital.

Keep me in your prayers,” she said. “I’ll be back soon.”

Chi Chi first appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 in 2016 and finished in fourth place.

She went on to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, in which she finished in eighth place.

DeVayne credited the series with helping her escape a difficult upbringing involving gangs, as well as a struggle with her sexuality.

"I was so stressed out and it got to a point where I was like, okay, I’m in the bottom every week. It might be time to go home and work a little bit more on my drag," DeVayne said in an interview with EW after leaving All Stars 3.

"I’m a real person, and I just felt it was my time to go. There was no reason to be sad or bitter."

Cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race have taken to social media to pay their respects to Chi Chi.

"an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love," said Trixie Mattel, alongside the following photo.

"Shine on baby. Damn," added Detox with broken-hearted emojis.

May she rest in peace.

