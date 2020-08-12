Coroner Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Bunny

Things got weird on Coroner Season 1 Episode 2. It wasn't Alice in Wonderland weird, but somebody did follow a bunny. I kept waiting for somebody to make a down the rabbit hole joke, but on that count, I was sadly disappointed.

The rest of the episode, however, did not disappoint. It was undoubtedly a step up from Coroner Season 1 Episode 1. I'm still not sure the creators' fascination with animals, but the bunny had a significant role. The black dog came back to haunt the episode as well.

I have to say, I've gotten very curious about this dog. It seems like something that is going to haunt the whole season and lead up to some big payoff.

Lauren: A bunny saved me.

Det McAvoy: Excuse me?

Lauren: Uh, there was this giant, human-sized rabbit. It ... it led me from that room and took me downstairs and put me in a cab. No, I swear, Vic was alive when I left with the bunny.

That's good, though. When done right, dragging something out can be worthwhile for the viewers.

A couple of the beautiful humans who commented on my last review pointed out that the show spends a lot of time on emotional challenges and mental health. I really saw that this episode.

I think it's great because such issues are so relatable and real, yet often underrated.

Jenny: It was a sex party. Maybe there was a furry there.

McAvoy: No one mentioned it.

Jenny: Well we didn't ask. Maybe it was normal.

McAvoy: I'll be damned. How did you know?

Tons of shows have explored the varying shades of grief. Post-traumatic hallucinations, however, are relatively untapped territory.

I don't know much about what Jenny seems to be experiencing, but I applaud any show that shines a light on emotional and mental health struggles.

An inaccurate representation can be worse than no representation at all. My gut feeling, as someone who has never struggled with this particular issue, is that this show knows what it is doing.

I hope any viewers who have firsthand experience with what Jenny is going through will be vocal, either to commend the show or to set the record straight if they get it wrong.

Jenny: People can't self-diagnose. It's something you learn when you're a doctor.

Jenny herself is winning points with me. A lot of times, you have a show where maybe you like the plot and some of the side characters, but the lead is a little annoying or lacks depth. That is not so with Jenny.

I double-down on what I said after the last episode; she is a badass.

Jenny is flawed and struggling in a very relatable way. Still, she manages to be a great mother and good at her job.

You can tell she genuinely cares about helping people and solving crimes. She solved the case because she related to the murderer, and she was able to be sympathetic while delivering justice.

It wasn't that surprising that Shanti did it. The thing with the bunny was a clever mislead, but Shanti admitted that she knew her husband was cheating, then asked to be let into the crime scene to grab something "for her son."

What blew my mind is they let her!

Shanti: I don't wanna pull Luke away from his home and his friends ...

Jenny: But you wanna run away.

Det. McAvoy knew he was breaking the rules, and he did it anyway. It didn't occur to him that she might be responsible.

I guess the message of this episode, and maybe the show, in general, is, "do not underestimate a woman." More than that, do not underestimate a mother!

Det. McAvoy: Where were you last night?

Lauren: At home. Watching TV.

It wasn't just that, though, because Lauren was a woman, and they questioned her. The difference is she was a purple-haired millennial who felt comfortable attending a sex party.

All they knew about Shanti was that she tried, and presumably failed, to revive her husband and that she had a breakdown.

I suppose it is both about how people look at women and how people look at a certain kind of woman, i.e., emotional women.

A woman can be badass, but the second she cries, as Jenny did on Coroner Season 1 Episode 1, or as Shanti did on this episode, men will dismiss them as incapable.

Sensitivity is important. If somebody needs to take a minute to process, they should be given that minute to process.

But we have these emotional responses for a reason. Emotions drive us. They can be very powerful, and we can be very powerful when we're emotional. A woman who can feel things and admit vulnerability is capable of a lot.

Ross is starting to see how strong his mother is now that some truths have come to light. Can I just say how much I love that character? He's such a good kid, and he's such a good son. I only want good things for him.

Ross, too, learned the value of being vulnerable. He starts off trying to get back to the way life was before his dad died, but now he knows he can't. He let himself feel his feelings, and Jenny was there being a good mother to try and help him through it.

There are a lot of feelings with this show, but that's what a good show does; a good show makes you feel. This episode made me feel. The characters are full of feeling, and the actors translate it well to the audience.

I don't know what to feel about McAvoy and his ladyfriend yet. There is clearly a history there, and until we have it, I'm not going to be sure what to feel.

Liam: Is your mom ...?

Ross: The coroner.

Liam: Okay, yeah. She was here when Mrs. Panych died.

Ross: Mrs. Panych died inside the house?

Liam: Yeah. But, uh, not something you heard from me.

Ross: Which room?

Liam: Wait. What's your name?

Ross: Ross.

Her coming back into his life as he investigated a murder at a sex party doesn't bode well, but maybe I'm just saying that because I'm a prude.

As for Jenny and Liam, I see more things happening with them. He seems to really want to help her and Ross. He could be really good for them so long as he lets her go at her own pace.

He lives pretty much right there, so it's not like he's going anywhere.

So what do we think Fanatics? How will the show continue to represent mental health? Do you think it's doing a good job so far? And why does Jenny see that dog everywhere?

Let us know in the comments.

