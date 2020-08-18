Dancing With the Stars Gets Season 29 Premiere Date: Which Pros Are Returning?

The celebrities will assemble in the ballroom this fall on ABC.

The network has announced that Dancing With the Stars Season 29 will hit the air Monday, September 14 at 8/7c.

ABC will be making some changes to the format to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will be the first season since the virus hit.

Given that the cast need to get close to their pro dancer to, well, dance, we're inclined to believe the cast and pros will be kept in a bubble.

Big Brother managed to get off the ground by quarantining houseguests ahead of the live move-in, so it could work.

ABC notes, however, that Season 29 will be a fresh take on the competition, so we're sure the format is getting a major overhaul.

The network has also revealed which professional partners will return.

Alan Bersten, who won the Mirrorball last year with The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown will make a comeback.

Sharna Burgess, who was left out of the Season 28 cast, is also back, so that's a good thing.

Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, and Britt Stewart are also part of the pro lineup.

The only confirmed celebrity to be taking part is The Bachelor franchise veteran Kaitlyn Bristowe.

More details on the cast will drop closer to the premiere, but ABC will not be telling viewers which pros they are paired with until premiere night.

ABC stirred up controversy when it fired longtime host Tom Bergeron earlier this year. He was let go alongside Erin Andrews.

Fans have been unimpressed with the decision since it was announced, mostly because they feel like there was no issue with the hosting lineup.

Instead, Tyra Banks has been drafted in as the sole host, and is also attached as an exec-producer.

As for the judges, ABC has not announced whether they will be back, but it's hard to imagine the judging panel also getting overhauled.

It is thought that the changes are also to reverse years of erosion in the ratings.

The series aired two seasons per year at one point, but has been drastically scaled back over the last few years.

What are your thoughts on the pros?

Hit the comments.

