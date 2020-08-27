Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Casts Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean

Dancing With the Stars has announced its second celebrity for its upcoming 29th season, and it's sure to get people talking.

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean has been added to the cast of the upcoming season, and will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

His casting was announced during Thursday's edition of Good Morning America.

The announcement comes weeks after it was announced that The Bachelor franchise veteran Kaitlyn Bristowe would be competing.

McLean is also the second member of the iconic boyband to take part in the fight for the top spot, following Nick Carter's appearance on Season 21, in which he landed in second place.

“We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!!” McLean said on Twitter.

“I am so grateful to [Dancing With the Stars] and [ABC] for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast… I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

Given that McLean is coming on to the show after being a past of one of the biggest boybands in the world, it's likely he will benefit from previous experience.

“I’ve been dancing since I was about 6 years old, but this is going to be a little bit different," he said on GMA.

"There’s definitely been no foxtrot [with BSB] the last 27 years, I can assure you that.”

We are fast approaching the September 14 return date, and we can now reveal that the rest of the cast will be revealed on GMA Wednesday, September 2.

Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater have been set as the pros for the season.

Meanwhile, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have officially been fired as hosts, with the network wanting to reboot the format.

Tyra Banks is stepping in as host, and also landed an EP credit for her work.

The judging panel has yet to be confirmed, but Carrie Ann Inaba previously hinted that everyone would be back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.