Days of Our Lives Boss 'Dismayed' by Kristian Alfonso's Sudden Departure

Kristian Alfonso's final episode of Days of Our Lives is still two months away, but the actress stepped away from the show several months ago.

Now, the top EP (Ken Corday) on the show is opening up about Alfonso quitting after 37 years.

The actress announced she was exiting the series because of a new storyline that would take her off the air for months.

“I was taken aback,” she said when she confirmed her exit.

“It was not something that had ever been discussed but that’s what it was. And to come back in five to six months, or four to five months — whatever that time frame was — I just thought, “You know what? It’s time to really write a new chapter.'”

In a new interview with EW, Corday said that he was "dismayed" by the announcement from Alfonso, but confirmed the idea to take Hope off the air.

“In order to launch a new story — and we had a great story for her, we still do — I needed her off-camera for three or four months,” he explained to the outlet.

“During that time, something very interesting happens so she comes back to Salem with a secret. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

While Alfonso has departed the series, it sounds like the door is being left open for her return, with Corday saying that a return is "up to Kristian."

Fans will want a conclusion for a character they've spent 37 years getting to know, so it's possible.

However, Alfonso seems to want to draw a line under this chapter and move on.

Victoria Konefal, Alfonso's on-screen daughter is also gearing up to depart the series, but it has been hinted that she could return in a guest role.

Galen Gering, who was also gearing up to depart the series this year, has now been confirmed to be sticking with the soap.

What are your thoughts on this?

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.