Dorinda Medley Quits The Real Housewives of New York City

Dorinda Medley is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of New York City.

After five years if being a cast member, the fan-favorite is stepping down from her role.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…” Dorinda wrote on Instagram.

“But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away,” she continued.

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

“Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment," she wrote.

"I wish you all health, happiness and success.”

While the news may come as a surprise, fans have been worried about the future of the series for a while now.

Talk of an overhaul has been teased for weeks, and with the most recent season wrapping up, it was obvious some big changes were coming.

Still, Medley's fellow Bravolebrities chimed in following the announcement.

“What a ride. Unforgettable,” Andy Cohen wrote.

“XOXO,” Bethenny Frankel said.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you know Dorinda has had a rough time of late.

She recently ended a romantic relationship that she felt was no longer working for her, so it's possible she thought the show was no longer her scene.

This news comes weeks after Tinsley Mortimer also quit the show, and she got her happy ending with Scott Kluth by moving out of NYC.

The Real Housewives of New York City introduced Leah McSweeney, who quickly became a favorite of fans when she arrived at the start of the season.

It's possible McSweeney could be the new lead next season and introduce more people in her social circle.

Ramona Singer previously threatened to quit after antics at her birthday party got a little too much for her.

What are your thoughts on this stunner of an announcement?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.