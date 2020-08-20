Drunk History Canceled After Six Seasons at Comedy Central

It's the end of the line for a popular Comedy Central series.

Drunk History has been canceled after six seasons, according to Deadline.

The decision is somewhat surprising because the cabler picked up a 16-episode seventh season last summer.

Early production was said to be underway earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the series was set to return to production.

Unfortunately, Comedy Central has decided against giving the series time to finish its seventh season, and it's game over.

Drunk History featured comedians getting, you guessed it, drunk and telling co-creator Derek Waters what they could recall about various moments in history.

These moments were then recreated by household names in elaborate period costumes while the narration played out in the background.

Season 6 of Drunk History wrapped in August 2019 with an episode that featued Aubrey Plaza as Cleopatra.

Waters signed a first-look deal with Comedy Central when the series was renewed last summer, and he is still expected to work on other projects for the network.

The series has earned 17 Emmy nominations over the course of its run, winning one to date.

It is currently nominated for three Emmys this year, including one for best variety sketch series.

Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Kirsten Dunst, Will Ferrell, Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens, Colni Hanks, Quest Love, and Lyn-Manuel Miranda are amonth the other names who have appeared on the series.

The cancellation could signal a big change at the cabler, with Awkwafina is Nora from Queens serving as the last remaining live-action series.

Corporate launched its third and final season in July, while The Other Two and South Side were both confirmed to be moving to HBO Max last week.

The network is working on animated series like updates of Beavis & Butt-Head and The Ren & Stimpy Show, signaling that live-action offerings are on the way out.

