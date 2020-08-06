E! News Canceled After Three Decades Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

It's the end of an era for E! News.

The long-running entertainment show has become a casualty of the Coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety.

Pop of the Morning and In the Room have also been nixed at the network.

The decision to cancel the trio comes as parent company NBCUniversal is looking to “streamline its programming and restructure internally to create more efficiencies.”

All three shows were produced in New York City, but as part of the restructuring, future productions are said to return to Los Angeles.

E! News had relocated to New York in August 2019 in a shakeup that saw the series being shifted from its 7 p.m. ET perch to 7 a.m. ET.

E! News has been overhauled multiple times since it debuted in 1991.

The series had a string of big names as part of its hosting roster, including Samantha Harris (2005–2008), Jason Kennedy (2005–2019), Variety‘s Marc Malkin (2006–2017), Maria Menounos (2015–2017), Giuliana Rancic (2002–2015 and 2018–2019), Catt Sadler (2010–2017). and Ryan Seacrest (2006–2012).

At the time of the cancellation, E! News was hosted by Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, who also served as hosts of Pop of the Morning alongside Victor Cruz.

In the Room was hosted by Jason Kennedy.

Vaquez addressed the sudden cancellation with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"See. I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut. Revelations 3:8," she wrote, adding:

"Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes...even the 4am call time. Con mucho mucho amor. "

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the TV industry greatly, with several outlets reporting lower than expected ad sales, resulting in less revenue.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.