Euphoria: Zendaya Teases Possible Bridge Episode As Season 2 Remains in Limbo

Euphoria Season 2 is in limbo.

Production on the HBO hit's second season was just getting started when the COVID-19 pandemic meant it had to be shut down.

While there's no timeline for production to resume, Zendaya is teasing the possibility of a "bridge episode" while a game plan for shooting the rest of the season is drawn up.

"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," she told Ben Platt on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

The series scored a second renewal last summer, just weeks into its freshman run, with HBO touting that it was driving a younger audience to the premium cabler.

"We were headed into season 2 and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down, literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting," Zendaya explained to the Politician actor.

While the second season is not moving ahead as planned, Zendaya did reunite with creator Sam Levinson to shoot a new movie with "a lot of safety protocols."

"It was fun because I was my hair, I was my makeup, I was my wardrobe," she said of the film's small crew.

"Brought my clothes to the set deck. So, it was fun in that way to try to make it work with a very small amount of people."

It was announced earlier this year that Zendaya was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her work on the series.

You can watch the full interview below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.