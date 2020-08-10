Fargo: FX Sets New Season 4 Premiere Date

Fargo's fourth season will see the light of day this fall, it has been announced.

Months after being bumped from its April 19 premiere date due to the coronavirus pandemic, FX has confirmed when the series will return.

Sunday, September 27 is the lucky day.

Even more exciting, we're getting back-to-back episodes that day. The fun kicks off at 10/9c, and fans who watch on Hulu will be able to stream the next day.

Hooray, right?

Fargo Season 4 picks up in 1950, at the end of two great American migrations - that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago - and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities - you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri.

Two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American.

Together they control an alternate economy - that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who - in order to prosper - has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy's son as his own.

It's an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies.

And everything changes. It's a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

The expansive cast also includes Jack Huston as Odis Weff, Jason Schwartzman as Josto Fadda, Ben Whishaw as Rabbi Milligan, Jessie Buckley as Oraetta Mayflower, Salvatore Esposito as Gaetano Fadda, Andrew Bird as Thurman Smutney, Jeremie Harris as Leon Bittle, Gaetano Bruno as Constant Calamita, Anji White as Dibrell Smutney, and Francesco Acquaroli as Ebal Violante.

What are your thoughts on the fall debut?

Will you watch the new chapter?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.