Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot in the Works

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning, but not how you expected.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new take on the original series is in the works, but it won't be as a comedy.

Instead, it will be an hour-long drama, based on Morgan Cooper's viral YouTube video from 2019, in which the superfan created a trailer for the series as that reimagined the series as a drama.

Cooper is also on board with the project. He will co-write the script, direct, and executive produce alongside Will Smith, who starred in the original series.

No network is attached, but it is reportedly being sent out to streamers, and the most logical home would be HBO Max.

The new streamer already has the rights to the original series.

However, THR notes that Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max are bidding for the series, meaning there's a great chance this show will make it to the air.

The original series starred Will Smith as a streetwise, poor young man from Philadelphia, is sent by his mother to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins in their Bel-Air mansion.

Will's working class background ends up clashing in various humorous ways with the upper class world of the Banks family – Will's uncle Phil and aunt Vivian and their children, Will's cousins: spoiled Hilary, entitled Carlton, and impressionable Ashley.

The premise is loosely based on the real-life story of the show's producer Benny Medina

The series also starred James Avery, Alphonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, and Janet Hubert.

It lasted six seasons on NBC from 1990-96, and became a hit around the world, and it also helped propel Smith to stardom.

Reboots continue to be the rage for TV networks nowadays, thanks in large part to their built-in audiences.

There have been many success stories and also many failures, but it will all come down to whether fans can get on board with the series being reimagined as a drama.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.