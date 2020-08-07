Friends Reunion Special Suffers Another Setback at HBO Max

Fans of friends will have to wait a little longer for the HBO Max reunion.

The reunion of the hit NBC comedy series has been delayed again.

Initially set to launch with HBO Max, the special was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the project will not see the light of day until the fall at the very earliest.

This is a good move, especially when you consider the fact that the streamer could have pressed on with the project via Zoom, or some other way in which the cast were not physically together.

As such, it's best to hold the project until it is safe to film.

Fans were given a glimmer of hope last month when David Schwimmer announced to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that an August shoot was eyed by HBO.

“But honestly, we’re going to wait and see [for] another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” he added. “And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

The highly-anticipated project was ordered back in February to promote the series launching on HBO Max.

Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV when the special snagged an order.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation."

"It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Ben Winston will direct the special and will executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

Are you happy the project has been delayed in order to film it on a sound stage, or would you be happy with a Zoom affair?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.