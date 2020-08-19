Game of Thrones' Charles Dance Would've Signed Final Season Petition

Charles Dance would've signed a petition to right the wrongs of Game of Thrones Season 8 ... if he knew such a petition existed.

The actor, who played Tywin Lannister on the first four seasons of the HBO epic, has expressed his disappointment in the final season.

"Well, if there was a petition, I would sign it,” Dance explained to PopCulture.com, which informed him of the desire from some fans for a redo of the final season.

He said that he watched the series through to its end, “even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory” at the end of Season 4.

While he praised his cast members, as well as showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, he said that the finale "satisfied a lot of people," but it also “disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

For the record, the petition in question amassed around 1.8 million signatures, meaning that a lot of people were mad about Game of Thrones Season 8.

The final season featured two battles, lots of death, and some mind-boggling twists that felt thrown in there merely to get people talking.

Many took issue with the way Daenerys descended into madness in one fell swoop, with many feeling like there needed to be a more rounded arc for Emilia Clarke's alter ego.

Conleth Hill, who played Varys, revealed in May 2019 that he was not impressed with the direction of the final episodes.

“You can’t help feeling that you failed in some way, that you haven’t lived up to some expectation that you didn’t know about,” Hill said last year.

“At the time, nothing could console me,” he added, but he did feel like Varys’ death “makes perfect sense.”

While the mothership series is over, HBO has House of the Dragon in the works -- a series that will delve deep into the Targaryens.

It remains to be seen, however, whether many fans will skip the new series entirely after the reaction to the conclusion of the original.

What are your thoughts on Dance's comments?

