HBO Places Series Order for Evil Kid Comedy The Baby From Sex Education Producer

Something wicked is coming to HBO.

The premium cabler today announced today a series order for The Baby, a darkly comic horror series from debut screenwriter Siân Robins-Grace (Kaos, Sex Education).

The HBO and Sky co-production is co-created by Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer (Production Manager for Gangs of London, Liar) and produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures.

"The Baby is a funny, raw examination of motherhood as an institution: a set of unspoken rules that affect women differently depending on how they’re viewed by society," according to the official logline.

"If you're not scared by that, you should be. When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes."

"Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?"

Terrifying and darkly comic The Baby gleefully deconstructs the “joy of motherhood,” exploring the powerful anxiety of whether or not to have children, questioning who gets to choose “motherhood” and who doesn’t.

She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her.

“With THE BABY, we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children,” said Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer.

“The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else’s certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. "

"We’re thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky.”

“Siân and Lucy’s exploration of motherhood is as funny and resonant as it is twisted,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“THE BABY gives voice to all the women who just don’t know. We’re thrilled to be partnering again with Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, and our friends at Sky.”

“THE BABY is by turns dark, comedic, and horrifying,” commented Cameron Roach, Director of Drama, Sky Studios.

“The vision that Siân and Lucy are bringing to life is truly unique.”

“We are so inspired by the horrific and hilarious vision that Siân and Lucy have for THE BABY and fell in love with Siân’s script the moment we read it. Natasha and the baby are two rare beings who we can’t wait to bring to life,” noted the SISTER Team.

The eight-episode first season will be produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures and Executive Produced by Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri/Haji, The Spli”), Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naomi de Pear “The Power, Don’t Forget the Driver, Flowers), Katie Carpenter (Landscapers, The Bisexual, Flowers) and Siân Robins-Grace.

Joining the female-led creative team as producer is Lucy Gaymer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.