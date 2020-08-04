Jersey Shore: Jenni “Jwoww” Farley Confirms Return for Family Vacation Season 4

Despite previously stating she was quitting Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley has officially signed up to return to the show.

Farley shared the news via Twitter.

“For those of you who are reality TV fans….YES, I will be getting ready to film another season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’” she wrote.

“Despite the rumors, I’ve made the decision to stick with the show and reunite once again with my second family.”

The "despite the rumors" schtick is cute when you consider that she started them.

Jenni stated earlier this summer that she was bowing out of the MTV hit after her co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced she was done with the franchise.

“I am way to[o] ride or die to see you leave… if you’re done, I’m done,” Jenni tweeted earlier this year in response to Snooki’s farewell to ‘the franchise tweet. “There’s no Jwoww without my Snooki.”

What a difference a few months makes.

Maybe Farley thought Polizzi would have a last-minute change of heart, but it appears the latter is definitely done with the series.

Polizzi announced her departure in December, but thanks to the way reality TV works, it only played out on-screen a few weeks ago.

At the time, she said there were "a lot of reasons" to exit, but it seems like she was most upset about leaving her children every time she had to film.

“I just can’t do it anymore … I hate being away from the kids,” she said.

The reality star, who appeared in six seasons of the original series, four seasons of a spinoff called Snooki & Jwoww, and three seasons on the reboot, also said she was not impressed with the direction of the show.

Snooki, Jwoww, and their co-star, Deena Cortese, felt the ire of viewers when footage of a roast at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding leaked late last year.

While Jenni has announced she will be back, Nicole said there are no plans to return just yet.

"I will not be returning but so excited to watch this season with all of you," she wrote on Jenni's tweet.

MTV officially renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fourth season in June.

The series remains a bonafide hit for the network, so a renewal was a no-brainer.

It remains to be seen whether new cast members will be brought in to fill the void left by Snooki, but the rest of the cast can bring the drama.

That's part of why the show has been such a success.

Remember you can watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.