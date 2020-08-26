Julie and the Phantoms: Netflix Musical from High School Musical's Kenny Ortega Gets First Trailer

If you're missing High School Musical during these tough times, then Netflix would like a word.

The streamer has dropped the first trailer for Julie and the Phantoms, a nine-part musical series, and it has a lot of heart.

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year.

But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again.

As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

From Emmy and DGA Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants) and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life's ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice.

Dan Cross and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings) serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with executive producers George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment.

The series is based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi.

Netflix is betting big on the series and an official soundtrack is also on the way.

Columbia Records and Netflix have collaborated to release the soundtrack from thel series.

The soundtrack will be available on September 10 in line with the series premiere.

Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1 (From the Netflix Original Series), features 15 standout original tracks from the show including the single “Edge of Great,” see below for the tracklist.

Earlier this month, a teaser video of an acoustic version of “Edge of Great” performed by the talented cast was released.

The single "Edge of Great" is now available to stream.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.