Leverage Revival Casts Aleyse Shannon as Hardison's Hacker Sister

The Leverage revival is moving full steam ahead at IMDB TV.

Deadline is reporting that Aleyse Shannon (Charmed (2018) has been set as a new series regular on the revival of the beloved cable drama.

She will play the sister of Hardison (Breanna Casey) and the new hacker for the team.

Described as “sarcastic and intelligent,” Breanna’s skillset includes being a genius mechanical engineer and making social hacking and social media manipulation look easy.

Breanna found herself in the foster system following her parents’ tragic car accident,

She later found a home with Nana, where as a “bonus” she acquired big brother Alec.

Aldis Hodge, however, will only recur in the revival.

John Rogers and Chris Downey who partnered with Dean Devlin on the original series will return to their duties as EPs for the reboot.

Noah Wyle, who both Devlin and Rogers had worked with on the Librarians franchise, will be joining the cast and directing at least two episode of the first reimagined season.

Beth Riesgraf is set to return as Parker, Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraus, and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer.

All will be series regulars on this new show.

Timothy Hutton is not a part of the show, but it's possible he could pop up in a guest role.

he Leverage sequel is a fresh update of the original concept, about reformed crooks using their unique skills to right corporate and governmental injustices inflicted on common citizens.

“Since the day it was cancelled, I’ve longed to return to the world of Leverage. The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart,” said Devlin when it was picked up.

“Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends."

"I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!”

The original lasted five seasons from 2008-2012.

