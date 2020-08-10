MacGruber Series a Go at Peacock

Peacock is adding an action hero to its impressive slate.

The highly anticipated action comedy series MacGruber has been granted a series order at the months old.

Based on the iconic SNL parody sketch, Peacock has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the series, which will bring Will Forte back into the fold.

Forte will reprise his iconic role as MacGruber and will also write and executive produce.

The Peacock series is an adaptation of the 2010 feature film and cult favorite of the same title, which will also feature the original creative team behind the camera.

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released.

His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil -- only to find that evil... may be lurking within.

Will Forte serves as writer and executive producer alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone who will also direct.

Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers. MacGruber is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Peacock also confirmed Monday that Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee and Broadway star Sara Bareilles is set to lead the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock produced series Girls5eva.

"When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot," reads the official logline.

"They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?"

Bareilles will star as Dawn, former member of the short-lived 90s girl group Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens.

When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion and it might just be exactly what she needed.

"It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” said Bareilles of the exciting announcement.

“I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva."

"I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart."

Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit “Love Song,” which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world, from her debut album Little Voice.

Since then, she has taken home a Grammy Award, received seven Grammy® nominations, two Tony nominations and three Emmy nominations.

Her book, “Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song,” was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller.

Making her Broadway debut, she composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, and made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the show’s lead role.

In 2019 Bareilles released her fifth full-length and first album of original material since 2013, entitled “Amidst the Chaos.”

For this latest body of work, she joined forces in the studio with legendary Academy® Award-–winning producer T Bone Burnett.

As a result, the album spotlights her voice as a singer and storyteller like never before, while making an enduring statement. Recently, she served as executive producer for Little Voice, a 10-episode series, for which she created the original music. Meredith Scardino serves as writer and executive producer for the series.

Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), Jeff Richmond, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stanger) will also serve as executive producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.