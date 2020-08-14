More CBS Shows Eyeing Production Start: Is Your Favorite on the List?

Broadcast TV shows typically returns to the air during premiere week in the third week of September, but this year will be very different.

CBS successfully managed to get S.W.A.T. back into production last week, and the series is still targeting a fall launch.

Initially it was set to return at midseason, but due to Wednesday mainstay Survivor being unable to produce a new season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, S.W.A.T. got an earlier slot.

In all honesty, it could end up being the first CBS drama back on the air unless the networks opts to hold things until October or November to have a formal premiere week.

Deadline is reporting that some more shows are set to enter production in the coming weeks.

NCIS is currently set for a September 9th return to production, while spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles is targeting a September 3rd production restart.

What the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is that it's unpredictable, so these shooting dates could easily be pushed to further down the line.

There are many variables at play here.

Deadline also notes that Bull and Magnum P.I. have not locked on in shooting dates, but they are getting things ready to start filming fresh episodes.

If all four get underway in early September, CBS may be able to have fresh original scripted content on the air in late October or early November.

The network also has The Amazing Race on deck, and rumors are starting to circulate that a celebrity edition of Big Brother could be used to bridge any more gaps in the schedule.

Big Brother is currently set to run into the fall because it premiered later than usual, but the series is pulling in decent ratings.

It pulled well ahead of America's Got Talent in the adults 18-49 demo, which shows there is still a lot of interest in the series.

The network also has Love Island waiting in the wings, and it will be returning later this month.

Many balked at the idea of CBS running a business as usual fall schedule, but there's a very real possibility it can happen now.

As for shows like FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, they are not expected to enter production until late September or early October.

