Noah Schnapp: Stranger Things Star Denies Using N-Word in Viral Video

Noah Schnapp has issued an apology after a controversial video appeared online.

In the clip from, the Stranger Things star, and his friends sang Chris Brown’s verse in Lil Dicky’s 2018 hit “Freaky Friday,” which includes the lyrics, “Wonder if I can say the N-word / Wait, can I really say the N-word? / What up, my n–ga? What up, my n–ga? / Big ups, my n–ga, we up, my n–ga / You p–sy ass n–ga, man, f–k y’all n–gas / ‘Cause I’m that n–ga, n–ga, n–ga, n–ga / I’m that n–ga!”

The video first appeared on Schnapp's friend's Instagram, and the hashtag #NoahSchnappIsOverParty startied to trend on Twitter.

Schnapp took to Instagram stories to respond to the video, and claimed he used the word "neighbor" in his rendition of the song.

“Hi guys. recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbor’ over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i’m not the type of person,” he wrote.

“I genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word ‘neighbor’ in that song was just something my camp friends and i did.”

He continued, “I hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying that slur without hesitation."

"I apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of [sic] kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry.”

The actor was in the headlines last month for the way he spoke to fans after it emerged that he was friends with someone who ran a fan page that courted controversy.

“Hey everyone, so i see a lot of people upset on the internet over some things. first i want to apologize for hurting anyone at all. u all matter most to me,” he tweeted at the time.

“[I know] some of u guys feel like ur feelings are being invalidated. which im sorry for. i never meant to defend anybody actions.”

Stranger Things Season 4 production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the series will continue when it is safe to do so, according to series star David Harbour.

There were rumors that it could be the final season, but series the creators have confirmed it will be back for a fifth season.

