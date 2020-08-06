Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment Boss, Out Amid Allegations of Toxic Behavior

Paul Telegdy is out as the Entertainment Chairman at NBC.

The news comes under a week after an investigation was launched into claims of his toxic behavior.

His exit is part of a broader restructuring of the conmpany's television and streaming networks, the company shared in a statement.

"As part of the reorganization, Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, is leaving the company," NBCUniversal said in a press release. The company did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the internal investigation into Telegdy's behavior last week in a piece that chatted with a wealth of current and former employees.

His alleged behavior included making fun of gay executives, making crude sexual remarks or disparaging comments about the physical appearance of network talent, and using homophobic and misogynistic slurs.

Sharon Osbourne claimed that Telegdy told her, “Go f—k yourself” when she took issue with the network's decision to drop her son, Jack, from Stars Earn Stripes after he disclosed a multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Actress Gabrielle Union, who served as a judge on America’s Got Talent, also filed a discrimination complaint against the show’s producers and said she was threatened by Telegdy over speaking out against racism on set.

“This narrative is not reflective of the values of NBC Entertainment or the culture we strive to create,” NBC said at the time.

“NBCUniversal takes these matters seriously, and will investigate these allegations, many of which are coming to our attention for the first time. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating a safe, respectful and supportive workplace for all.”

“The nature of these allegations flies in the face of everything I stand for,” Telegdy recently told The Wrap.

“I hope that my actions over decades — empowering those around me, supporting artists, and creating shows with values of aspiration and inclusion at the core — speak louder than the selective words of a few.”

