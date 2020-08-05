Raised by Wolves: Ridley Scott's HBO Max Epic Gets Premiere Date and Gruesome Trailer

HBO Max looks to be saving its best originals for the end of the year.

The streamer on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer and premiere date for Raised by Wolves.

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

The highly-anticipated series premiere will debut on September 3rd on HBO Max.

Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

The cast includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), and Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City).

The cast also includes Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten) Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2), and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

The series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.

Raised by Wolves is poised to be one of the biggest shows of the year. With Scott's name attached, as well as the excellent cast, the series has a lot to offer.

The trailer shows off just what we have to expect, and there's going to be a lot of bloodshed in this tale.

“I’m always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre and have found a true original in Raised by Wolves—a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human?"

"What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we’ve made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?” said Ridley Scott in a statement when the series was ordered at TNT in 2018.

“Given TNT’s impressive run of bold, quality programming, this feels like exactly the right home for this kind of ambitious television.”

