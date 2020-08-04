Ratched Trailer: Sarah Paulson Slays as Nurse Mildred Ratched

Nurse Mildred Ratched can play nice ... or very peculiar.

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.

In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Ratched was inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and was created by Evan Romansky.

The series stars Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, and Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise.

The cast also includes Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.

Netflix ordered Ratched to series back in 2017, ordering two seasons.

The first of which will see the light of day September 18.

At first glance, the trailer is very reminiscent of American Horror Story, and given that the FX smash hit is taking the year off because of COVID-19, this might make the wait for new episodes seem shorter.

Paulson is no stranger to playing complex characters. Just look at how she managed to kill it every season as a new character on AHS.

“I identified very deeply with her loneliness,” Paulson told Vanity Fair about her decision to play the iconic role.

“I think ultimately at the end of the day, that is sort of what drives Mildred: a pursuit of survival and of finding some sense of home."

She continued, "Even though the methods that she chooses to achieve that internal security are somewhat questionable, I would argue that she’s doing them with a potentially selfish need, but a survival need nevertheless."

"Sort of an animal need that blinds her to the inappropriateness of some her actions.”

Have a look at the full trailer below.

