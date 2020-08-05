Siren Canceled After Three Seasons at Freeform

And another Freeform show bites the dust.

Siren has been canceled after three seasons at the young-skewing cabler, it has been announced.

In its third -- and now final -- season, Siren averaged a 0.11 demo rating and 410,000 total viewers (in Live+Same day numbers).

This is down 30 and 15 percent from one year earlier.

Out of the seven series currently on Freeform’s slate, it ranks second in the demo (trailing only grown-ish) and No. 1 in total audience.

As such, the cancellation is somewhat surprising.

The series took place coastal town of Bristol Cove, Washington, known for its legends of once being home to mermaids and mermen for centuries.

The town is turned upside down when a mysterious young woman (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town to look for her captured older sister (Sibongile Mlambo) who was abducted at the hands of the local military.

Marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) work together to find out who and what drove this mermaid of the deep sea to land.

By the second season, more mermaids appearedin Bristol Cove due to the pollution in the nearby waters and the sonic waves from the oil rig.

In the final season, Ben, Maddie and Ryn contend with the mermaid Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale), who plans to coerce all merpeople tribes/colonies to join her in her fight to overthrow humanity.

The series launched to decent ratings, and while they tailed off, they were still strong for the network.

The series joins Cloak and Dagger, Party of Five, PLL The Perfectionists, and Shadowhunters as the network's biggest cancellations in recent years.

The network has renewed Motherland Fort Salem, Good Trouble, and grown-ish.

Freeform is set to air Love in the Time of Corona this month, a limited series about love stories amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

