Squidbillies Star Responds to Firing: 'I Hope You A--holes Are Happy'

Voice actor Stuart Baker is not holding back after being fired by Squidbillies from controversial comments.

“Folks, I’ve been fired from my Cartoon Show, lost my endorsements and my chance of ever being booked by any Music Venue as Unknown Hinson again,” Baker wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

He also performs under the stage name Unknown Hinson.

“I just hope you a–holes are happy you took a good Man and talent down," he added.

"You succeeded. Be proud that you ruined a person’s life all because of [the] Freak Show called ‘Dolly Parton and BLM.’ Thanks a lot."

"I gave my best to you assholes for over 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they’re down."

"That’s so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I’m remember you bastards!”

Baker stirred up controversy when he took to social media to call Dolly Parton a “freak titted, old Southern bimbo” and a “slut” after she supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

He went on to tell his liberal fans to “unfollow me, please. Because I don’t want you UN-AMERICANS around!… HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture and heritage.”

Squidbillies creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis confirmed Baker’s firing in a tweet on the show’s official Twitter account on Sunday

“We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker," they said.

"The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years."

"For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

Squidbillies has been a part of Adult Swim's animated slate since 2005, and has enjoyed much success.

A 13th season has already been renewed.

