Stranger Things Season 4: Is It the Final Season?

Ever since Stranger Things Season 4 was officially ordered at Netflix, fans have wondered whether the show would continue for a fifth season.

With series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer keeping tight-lipped about the endgame, all anyone could do was speculate.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, both brothers dropped the bomb that the show will live beyond the fourth season.

“Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross, adding that "[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show."

"Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

This means that a fifth season is all but guaranteed. Netflix may cancel a lot of popular shows, but we could imagine the uproar if the streamer cuts Stranger Things short.

The series is a hit across the globe thanks to its excellent storytelling, acting, and directing.

As for when the fourth season will hit the air, it's still up in the air. Production was halted early on due to the pandemic, so essentially a full season still needs to be shot.

"We don’t really know what the future holds,” David Harbour said earlier this year.

“I don’t feel like anybody knows. We’re all playing it by ear. We want to get up and running as soon as possible.”

We also know that Harbour's loveable Hopper is not dead like Stranger Things Season 3 made us think he was.

Instead, he appears to be a prisoner, which should set up a wealth of good storylines for Season 4.

The characters were forced to move in very different directions after his death, so it will be fun to see how it all shakes out.

Stranger Things Season 3 premiered in July 2019, and given the delays plaguing Season 4, the earliest it could possibly premiere is the second half of 2021.

