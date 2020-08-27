The Conners Season 3 Poster Confirms Series is Addressing COVID-19

The Conners is slowly returning to production at ABC.

Today on Good Morning America, star and executive producer Sara Gilbert of the beloved Roseanne spinoff debuted the all-new key art for the third season of the fan-favorite comedy, set to return to ABC on Wednesdays this fall.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the series is expect to be a part of the network's fall lineup, and if it returns to production as planned, it should be able to make a September or early October bow.

The poster revealed the following tagline:

"Socially distant as always," and featured the show's adult cast donning facemasks, confirming it will be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you watch The Conners online, you know the series does not shy away from real-world topics.

Instead, it embraces them with open arms and shines a lens on them from the different perspectives of the characters, which originated in Roseanne.

The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford.

Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenting, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.

Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

It is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.

ABC is attempting to have a business as usual fall schedule, with Dancing With the Stars expected to return, but it will also have the latest season of The Bachelorette.

The latter was postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic, but it is officially in production in a resort right now.

DWTS will be saying goodbye to longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and hello to new judge Tyra Banks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.