The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki to Play Princess Diana in Final Seasons

The Crown continues to round out its cast for its final two seasons.

The latest addition is Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Princess Diana. She is set to play the series regular role in Seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix drama.

Debicki's TV and movie credits include The Night Manager, The Cloverfield Paradox, he Kettering Incident, The Great Gatsby, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie, Tenet, which will be premiering in cinemas in October.

This is not the first time Princess Diana will be featured in the series. It was previously announced that Emma Corrin (Pennyworth) will take on the role during The Crown Season 4.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement.

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me hooked from Episode 1.”

Debicki joins an expansive cast that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Game of Thrones alum Jonathan Pryce, who cast last week as Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip.

Netflix originally announced that The Crown would conclude after its fifth season, but the plan changed after.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Creator Peter Morgan said in a statement.

"To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," he added after rumors swirled the show would reach the present.

The Crown Season 4 is already in the can and is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, but fans have a long wait for the fifth season.

It has already been slotted in for a 2022 return on the streamer.

