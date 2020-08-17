The Ellen DeGeneres Show Controversy Results in Ouster of Three Top Producers

With the backlash towards the Ellen DeGeneres Show continuing, changes are being made behind-the-scenes to put the show in the right direction.

Variety is reporting that three of the award-winning day time talker's top names have been fired.

Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, who serve as EPs, as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have been let go from the series effective immediately.

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will continue with their EP roles as the show gears up for a return to production.

DeGeneres reportedly broke the news of the firings to her staff earlier today, with a source saying it "broke her heart" to read all of the complaints about working on the show.

The news comes under a month after reports started to emerge that the show fostered a toxic work environment in which workers were scared to go about their jobs.

Variety and BuzzFeed both ran separate pieces which delved deep into the inner workings of the team.

Those reports included accounts of events from current and former workers, and the allegations included racist comments from top-level producers, as well as staffers being ousted for taking time off for funerals.

DeGeneres later came out to apologize in a memo to staff after it was revealed that the allegations triggered an investigation into the series by WarnerMedia.

The host said she always wanted her show to be “a place of happiness,” and “I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry.”

She also said that once she learned of the allegations, “we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”

She also said that some of the EPs on the show failed to live up to the high standards set by her.

“That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she vowed at the time..

DeGeneres stated that she was “also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am, and that has to stop.”

She also vowed “to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow,” and wanted her show to get back to being a place where everyone loves coming to work.

The future of the series was recently called into question, with reports alleging that she was ready to quit, and move on with her life.

What we do know is that the series is set to return in September.

Will it be able to recover?

Hit the comments.

