The Good Doctor Season 4 in Jeopardy as Pre-Production Halted

It looks like fans will be waiting even longer for The Good Doctor Season 4.

THR is reporting that the medical drama was set to resume filming by mid-August, but pre-production plans have ground to a halt due to issues with COVID-19 testing.

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television explains to the outlet that “there is an issue with COVID-19 testing, which we are working to resolve with the BC Council.”

The outlet is reporting that the issues surround members of the team who want to be tested more often than the British Columbia Council allows.

“One insider says that because the virus is more managed in Canada than in the U.S., the BC Council feels that testing doesn’t need to be as frequent as others think it might.”

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the TV industry to a halt earlier this year, with several TV shows concluding their seasons early as a result.

The Good Doctor Season 3 was able to air as planned, but it looks like the issues surrounding safety precautions are going to continue to cause problems for the fourth season.

The Good Doctor is not the first show to struggle with the COVID-19 testing.

The Bold and the Beautiful returned to production earlier this summer, but it was shut back down swiftly as concerns surrounding the COVID-19 testing popped up.

Thankfully for fans, the series is back in production.

The Good Doctor is a part of ABC's fall schedule with the network eyeing a return in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Any delays in production will only make a fourth quarter premiere less realistic, and we could actually be looking at a premiere in 2021.

Unlike The CW and FOX, ABC is planning a relatively business as usual fall schedule that would bring most of its returning shows back to the air this year.

The Bachelorette is the only primetime ABC show currently in production, so that's something.

The Good Doctor Season 4 was confirmed in February. The renewal was a no-brainer when you consider that it as a great digital performer for the network.

The series follows Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome from the mid-size city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled childhood.

He relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Remember you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.