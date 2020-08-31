The Haunting of Bly Manor: First Trailer and Premiere Date!

Are you ready for another season of thrills and chills?

Netflix on Monday dropped the first teaser for The Haunting of Bly Manor, the highly-anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House.

“I have a story,” we’re told by a narrator at the top of the spooky clip. “A ghost story.”

We wouldn't have it any other way!

The initial season was spooky and managed to have genuine scares, so we have high hopes that the second season will be able to maintain the scares.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will take inspiration from Henry James' horror novella, The Turn of the Screw.

That story followed two young orphans in an old country mansion, who were being cared for by a young governess.

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Catherine Parker — who respectively played The Haunting of Hill House‘s Nell, Hugh, Luke, Theo and Poppy — are all confirmed to return for Bly Manor.

Pedretti is on board to play the governess, and her name is Dani.

Based on the new trailer, the character is a complete 180 from Nell, who she played on the initial season.

While many thought the new season would drop around Halloween, it's coming a few weeks early.

All nine episodes will be available to stream Friday, October 9.

The success of the original season led to Netflix locking down a rich overall deal with Mike Flanagan and his longtime Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, VP of originals at Netflix.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your theories, TV Fanatics.

