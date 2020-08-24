The Haunting of Bly Manor to Premiere This Fall on Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House's next chapter The Haunting of Bly Manor will happen this year on Netflix.

In a year when shows are getting delayed and shut down due to the pandemic, the anthology has its entire second season in the can.

The streamer has announced it will get underway this fall, and even dropped the official poster to celebrate the news.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will take inspiration from Henry James' horror novella, The Turn of the Screw.

That story followed two young orphans in an old country mansion, who were being cared for by a young governess.

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Catherine Parker — who respectively played The Haunting of Hill House‘s Nell, Hugh, Luke, Theo and Poppy — are all confirmed to return for Bly Manor.

Pedretti is on board to play the governess, and her name is Dani.

Her return is unsurprising when you consider how the first chapter blossomed into a huge hit for Netflix.

But the story came to a close at the close of The Haunting of Hill House Season 1, leading many to wonder how the successful series could be brought back.

The anthology approach has worked well for American Horror Story, so it is a proven method of keeping the show fresh and exciting.

Pedretti has since appear as a co-lead on YOU Season 2, and is set to return for the long-in-the-works third season.

The success of the first season also led to Netflix locking down a rich overall deal with Mike Flanagan and his longtime Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, VP of originals at Netflix.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

While we don't have a definite premiere date, at least we know it's coming this year.

What do you think of the poster?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.