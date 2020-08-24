The Hills: New Beginnings Might Put Cast in Bubble to Film Season 2

The Hills may not be dead quite yet.

Just weeks after it was announced the series has been placed on indefinite hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes a glimmer of hope.

TMZ is reporting that MTV and Evolution Media are toying with the idea of putting the entire cast into a bubble for some time to finish filming the second season.

Three episodes were in the can ahead of the shutdown, and the producers put a wealth of safety measures in place to allow the cast to film the show safely.

Unfortunately for fans, MTV calls the shots here and they opted to keep the show out of production in a move that shocked the cast.

If the cast film in one home in a bubble, it would make it similar to the network's other series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which finds the cast leaving their families to live together.

It will certainly mean a big change in the format of the series, but it will all come down to whether everyone wants to film that way.

TMZ notes that not all of the cast are on board, and that could present an obstacle for the series.

There would undoubtedly be much more drama with everyone staying together, but it will be down to the fans whether this works out.

What we do know is that the series will not resume production until October, meaning we're looking at an early 2021 premiere at the earliest for the show.

Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jason Wahler, and Kaitlynn Carter are all set to return for The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2.

Stephanie Pratt quit the show ahead of its second season after feuding with her brother Spencer all over again.

Mischa Barton was also reportedly fired ahead of the season and replaced with Caroline D'Amore.

What are your thoughts on this latest twist in the tale for the series?

Do you want the cast in a bubble?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.