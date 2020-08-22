The Society and I Am Not Okay With This Canceled at Netflix

It's the end of the line for two Netflix fan-favorites despite previously announcing renewals for them.

The streamer has officially canceled The Society, and I Am Not Okay With This, and the reason for the cancelations is not all that surprising.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” the streaming service told Deadline.

“We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

The decision was announced on Friday.

Netflix rarely releases viewership stats, but both shows were buzzy, and seemed to have devoted audiences, who were vocal about them.

Cast members of The Society have reacted to the news on social media.

“I’m heartbroken, so heartbroken,” Kathryn Newton said in an Instagram video after Netflix revealed the sad news.

The actress invited her castmate, Gideon Adlon, to join her in delivering a message to their fans.

The decision is “definitely a bit of a gut-punch,” Adlon shared.

“We’re definitely bummed about it. It’s a big bummer. But this is the way things work sometimes. We have no control over it.”

Newton added that the cast wanted to go back and that all the scripts had been written.

“I’m sorry we left it on such a cliffhanger. We didn’t want that. We’ve all actually been waiting to go back. We thought we were going back pretty soon, actually,” added Adlon.

“I’m so sad. I loved The Society so much. I loved Allie. And I loved our cast,” Newton concluded.

